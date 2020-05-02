Warren O. “Bill” Grove

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1921-2020)

NEW HARTFORD — Warren Oliver “Bill” Grove, 98, of New Hartford, died Monday, April 27, at Prairie Hills Cedar Rapids Senior Living.

He was born Nov. 28, 1921, in Ionia, son of Abner and Julia (Schoenfield) Grove. Bill was a graduate of New Hampton High School in 1939. He married Betty Rogers on Sept. 2, 1945, at New Hartford United Methodist Church. The couple made their first home in Ionia where he farmed. After Bill went to work for the Illinois Central Railroad as an agent, they moved with relative frequency throughout Iowa, as well as Jackson and Memphis, Tenn., and Rockford and Chicago, Ill. At retirement, they settled in New Hartford.

Survivors: Many nieces and nephews;

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife of 67 years, Betty; brothers, Laurence, Roy, Glenn, Lynn, Charles and Grant Grove; and a sister, Hazel Hanley.

Services: Due to the pandemic, Bill’s services will be private with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery of New Hartford.

Memorials: to the United Methodist Church of New Hartford. Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Bill was an avid collector of railroad memorabilia as well as National Geographic Magazine. He enjoyed cooking and also collected cookbooks. Bill had a passion for filming home movies as well as print and slide photography. Bill lived a full life and left happy memories for his nieces and nephews.

