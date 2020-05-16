Warren M. Ferguson

(1932-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Warren Marshall Ferguson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 13, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.
He was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Shellsburg, son of Raymond and Gladys (Sanders) Ferguson. He married Janelle Peterson on March 1, 1953, in Vinton; she died Nov. 29, 2019.
He graduated high school in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Europe. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and worked for Martin Bros. in Cedar Falls for 41 years, retiring in January 1995. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: two daughters, Marsha Kane of Marietta, Ga., and Rose (Bill Kipp) Ferguson of Freeport, Ill.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Alishea) Faddis and Adam (Brooke) Faddis; four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Halston, Asa, and Aliza.
Preceded in death by: two brothers and a sister.
Services: A private family service and burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, where military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Richardson Funeral Service (319) 266-3525 is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family at Warren's home address in Cedar Falls.
Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Warren enjoyed winters in Arizona; walking around the neighborhood; and spending time with family, friends, and neighbors.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.