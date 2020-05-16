Warren M. Ferguson
0 entries

Warren M. Ferguson

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Warren M. Ferguson

Warren M. Ferguson

(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Warren Marshall Ferguson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 13, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

He was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Shellsburg, son of Raymond and Gladys (Sanders) Ferguson. He married Janelle Peterson on March 1, 1953, in Vinton; she died Nov. 29, 2019.

He graduated high school in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Europe. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and worked for Martin Bros. in Cedar Falls for 41 years, retiring in January 1995. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: two daughters, Marsha Kane of Marietta, Ga., and Rose (Bill Kipp) Ferguson of Freeport, Ill.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Alishea) Faddis and Adam (Brooke) Faddis; four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Halston, Asa, and Aliza.

Preceded in death by: two brothers and a sister.

Services: A private family service and burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, where military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Richardson Funeral Service (319) 266-3525 is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family at Warren's home address in Cedar Falls.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Warren enjoyed winters in Arizona; walking around the neighborhood; and spending time with family, friends, and neighbors.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News