Warren M. Ferguson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1932-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Warren Marshall Ferguson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 13, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

He was born Nov. 10, 1932, in Shellsburg, son of Raymond and Gladys (Sanders) Ferguson. He married Janelle Peterson on March 1, 1953, in Vinton; she died Nov. 29, 2019.

He graduated high school in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Europe. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and worked for Martin Bros. in Cedar Falls for 41 years, retiring in January 1995. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: two daughters, Marsha Kane of Marietta, Ga., and Rose (Bill Kipp) Ferguson of Freeport, Ill.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Alishea) Faddis and Adam (Brooke) Faddis; four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Halston, Asa, and Aliza.

Preceded in death by: two brothers and a sister.

Services: A private family service and burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, where military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Richardson Funeral Service (319) 266-3525 is assisting the family.