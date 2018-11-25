(1930-2018)
WATERLOO — Warren Ledtje Sr., 88, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Nov. 20.
He was born Aug. 21, 1930, in Grundy County, son of Earnest and Alice Browne Ledtje. He married Josephine Arena in July 1949, and they later divorced and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2018.
Warren was employed as a machinist at John Deere for 30 years, retiring in March 1978.
Survivors include: four sons, Anthony (Connie) Ledtje of Muscatine, Joseph (Patti Lee) Ledtje of Cedar Falls, Warren Jr. (Vicky Clabby) Ledtje, and Karl Ledtje, both of Waterloo; two brothers, Robert Ledtje of Elberon and Norman Ledtje of Waterloo; two sisters, Arlene Schares of Gilbertville and Gertrude Connely of Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his daughter, Esther Turner; four brothers, Wilbur Ledtje, Royal Ledjte, Jim Ledtje and Ronnie Ledtje; and two sisters, Doris Aasgaard and Esther Ledtje.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation one hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.