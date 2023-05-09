December 14, 1934-May 6, 2023

WATERLOO-Warren L. White, 88, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born December 14, 1934, in Saint Joseph, MO, son of Warren H. and Myrtle Burgess White. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1953. He served in the United States Army and was a proud member of the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War.

Warren married Sharon Hackley in 1958; they later divorced. He then married Anna Mae Moschkau Feb. 5, 1970, in Lancaster, MO; she died July 10, 2017. He worked as a self-employed auto mechanic at his Phillips 66 station on West 4th Street in Waterloo.

He is survived by his son, Steven White of Portland, MI; step-sons, Gary Jensen of Johnston, and Leslie Jensen of Waterloo; a step-daughter, Lori (Doyle) Cowles of Dubuque; six grandchildren: Tasha Cowles (Kristine Hackett), Amanda (Matt) Willard, Ben Jensen, Hillary (Clyde) Mohorne, Allyson Myers, and Daniel Myers; two step-grandchildren, Toni Coleman, and Mary Ann White; 10 great-grandchildren, Olivia Willard, Kaleb Willard, JanYa Jensen, Alivia Jensen, Shyne Jensen, Clysean Mohorne, Malyki Jensen, twins, Andrew and Alexander Cowles, and Kayson Myers, three step-great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Gavin, and Evalynn Coleman; and a brother, Larry (Alice) White of Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Cynthia Siljkovic; and a brother, Kenneth White.

Services: 10:30AM Thursday, May 11, 2023, Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military honors by Waterloo American Legion Post #138, Waterloo VFW Post #1623, and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation 5:00—7:00PM Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue. Memorials: Shriners Children’s Hospital, Twin Cities.

