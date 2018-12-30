Warren 'Fuzzy' Nolte

(1938-2018)
WAVERLY —- Warren Oscar “Fuzzy” Nolte, 80, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Nov. 28, 1938, on the family farm near Dumont, son of Wilma Lorraine (Hudson) and Austin Ernest Nolte. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1957. In April 1958, Warren started working for Waterloo John Deere Tractor in Department 59-B. Later, he drove a straight truck between the three Waterloo plants. At the age of 57, after 38 years of employment, Warren retired.
He married Sharron Joy Chestnut on Jan. 18, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Daniel Nolte of Ames; a daughter, Denise (Gary) Scott of Sioux City; a granddaughter Kristi Smith; great-grandchildren Quinn and twins, Agytha and Wyatt (Bryan, Lilly and Jordyn Pickering) of Eldora; a daughter, Sheri (Christian) Nolte-Ochoa of Waverly; a grandson Andrew (Kristin) Nolte of Waverly and granddaughters Jessica Nolte (Brandon Heckenlively) of Waterloo and Amanda and Anna Ostman of Waverly; a son, Charles (Donnet) Nolte, granddaughters Caitlyn, Abby and Breanna Nolte of Des Moines; his twin brother, Wayne (Sally) Nolte of Waverly; an aunt Eunice Nolte of Waverly; an uncle, Lowell ‘Happy’ Hudson of Dumont; and his mother-in-law, Velma Chestnut of Ankeny.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister-in-law, Judy Nolte; nephews Allen and David Nolte; great-nephew Josh Young; uncle Roland Nolte; uncle and aunt Lee and Irene Albers; Hudson uncles and aunts Hillis, Mike, Carl, Fred, Dale, Irma, June, Doris and Alene; and father-in-law Vercell Chestnut.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Good Shepherd Chapel, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7:30 p.m. today at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and for an hour prior to the service at Bartels.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waverly Pet Rescue.
His family was always a number one priority in his life. Warren was kind, gentle, soft spoken and a man of few words, who loved his growing family very much.
