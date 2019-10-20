{{featured_button_text}}
Warren Picklum

Warren E. Picklum

CEDAR FALLS —- Dr. Warren Eugene Picklum, 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Cedar Falls on Sept. 17. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Ruth Picklum, and two sisters, Neva Keator and Laura Tyner.

He is survived by his wife, Neysa; sisters Martha Canum and Luana Golinski; son Roger Picklum (Terrie), daughter Sandy Krause (Turk), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Warren was born in Oxnard, CA but grew up in Colorado, attending high school in Ordway and earning his Bachelor’s Degree at UNC in Greeley CO.

A WW II Veteran, he enlisted after graduation and served overseas as a Photographic Laboratory Technician in the Army Air Corps from 1941 to 1945.

It was as a graduate student at Iowa State University that he met his wife of 68 years, Neysa McNeley, and earned his Masters and PHD. They lived in Northfield, MN for 2 years, where he taught Botany at Carlton College, then moved their young family to Cedar Falls in 1957, where he was a Professor of Biology at Iowa State Teachers College (which later became UNI) and a member of the UNI Emeritus Association upon retiring in 1987.

Warren had a passion for growing orchids and he shared with his family a love of learning, science, gardening, and campinganoeing trips to the Boundary Waters.

The family is profoundly grateful to the caregivers from Mercy One Home Health, who became like family over the last year, and to Care Initiative Hospice, who provided immeasurable help when it was needed most.

Warren will be memorialized in Colorado Springs, CO at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in the Spring.

