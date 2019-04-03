{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Ward N. Rouse, 88, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 31, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Dec. 21, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Frederick and Gertrude Roberts Rouse. He married Shirley Ann Voyek on May 22, 1956, in Waterloo.

Ward graduated from Waterloo East High and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a welder and worked at Titus Manufacturing, Waterloo Industries, retiring from the Iowa DOT in 1992.

Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Denise (Brian Akers) Elliott of Houston, Holly Rouse of Cedar Falls and Michelle “Shelly” (Jerry) Ramsey of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Jennifer Dunn, Shannon (Bill) Cleven, James (Kate) Matson, Heather Matson and Nick Ramsey; three great-grandchildren, Toby, Nicole, William, and one on the way.

Preceded in death by: his daughter, Corinne Rouse; a brother, Donald Rouse; five sisters, Mary Goodwin, Catherine Wilson, Grace Haberer, Arlene Munger, Virginia Goodwin, and one in infancy.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday,April 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Full military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS, Post 19 and 31, with flag presentation by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be for one hour before services Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

