November 7, 1948-September 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Wanda R. Bergstrom, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, September 27, at her home. She was born November 7, 1948, in Waterloo, daughter of William R. and Mary L. (King) Iehl.

Wanda graduated from East High School in 1966 and then earned her degree in Vocational Home Economics from the University of Northern Iowa in 1971. Over the years, Wanda taught Food and Nutrition at Waterloo West High School; Malumghat, Bangladesh; Hobart, IN; San Diego, CA; Anaheim, CA; Olympia, WA; Hobart, IN; Mishawaka, IN; South Bend, IN; and Agape Christian School, Cedar Falls. Later she worked as an office assistant at Sayer Law Group and finished as librarian at the Waterloo Christian School. Being the librarian was the best last job she could have. Wanda was always reading a book.

She married James C. “Jim” Bergstrom III on August 3, 1968, at the First Baptist Church, Waterloo. He died June 4, 2014.

She was a longtime member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church where she volunteered in several areas.