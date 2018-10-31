Wanda Nielsen

Wanda Louise Nielsen, 91 of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, October 29, at the Western Home Communities.
She was born March 11, 1927 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, daughter of Frank and Edna (Cummings) Worden. She married Dr. Russell A. Nielsen, June 17, 1950 at the St. John’s Episcopal Methodist Church in Davenport, IA.
Mrs. Nielsen attended schools from kindergarten to 12th grade in Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, graduating from Davenport High School in May of 1945. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree and teaching certificate at ISTC (now UNI). Before marriage she taught high school English in Brooklyn, IA. She and her husband were long time members of the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. After her husband's retirement from his Cedar Falls optometry practice they lived part time in Estero, Florida and then at the Western Home Communities.
Surviving are her husband Russell, 3 children: Julia Wolf (Kendall) of Casa Grande, AZ, Ronald Nielsen (MaryJo) of Garland, TX, Kristin King (Richard) of Brighton, MI; and 4 grandchildren, Shelby, David, Karen, Kehlyn.
Preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Duard D. Worden.
No services are being planned. Inurnment at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls, or the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Wanda had an insatiable desire to keep learning throughout her life. She found every change in life to be a new adventure where new knowledge could be gained and filed away in her active mind. She loved to laugh and to talk with anyone and everyone who had time for a discussion. She believed strongly in the equality of all peoples in this world and that everyone should have the same opportunity to achieve their hopes and dreams. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family, and her church and her faith with passion, and she will be missed more than we can ever express.
