May 4, 1925-June 12, 2021

WATERLOO-Wanda Marie Anderson, 96, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. She was born May 4, 1925 in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of William and Grace (Patterson) Bixby. Wanda was married to Louis Anderson and later George Peterson. She was a 1943 graduate of Waterloo East High School and worked at John Deere for many years, retiring in 1987. Wanda volunteered her time at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Western Home Communities, and many other organizations. She also enjoyed playing bridge, spending time with family and her lady friends, as well as traveling the globe.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Diane (Dennis) Schmidt; her daughter-in-law, Judy Anderson; step son, Ron Peterson; granddaughters, Angela (Trent) Miller, Devon (Steve) Winters, Tina (Tim) Cummings, Kari Schmidt, Lacy Anderson, Mindy Anderson; 14 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands; her son, Michael Anderson, and her siblings, Leonard Bixby, Vera Bixby-Hunnemiller Schwenneker, Kenneth Bixby, Carlyle Bixby, Mildred Bixby-Cook, Donald Bixby, Raymond Bixby, Vesta Bixby-Troyer, Laura Bixby-Bucholtz and Claire Bixby.