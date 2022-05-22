Wanda Mae Latusick

August 26, 1927-May 19, 2022

Wanda Mae Latusick passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital under the care of UnityPoint Hospice at the age of 94.

Wanda was born August 26, 1927, in Waterloo, the daughter of Earl and Vivian (Bidwell) Cotton.

She married Kenneth C. Latusick on September 4, 1949 in Waterloo. Together they raised three sons, David, Steve, and Roger. Kenneth preceded her in death on September 19, 2001.

Wanda was employed by Waterloo Corrugated Box Company until she retired.

She had been a member of First United Methodist Church. Wanda was an avid bowler and belonged to a bowling league. She also enjoyed listening to Andy Williams and playing cards with her card club.

Survived by her three sons, David (Ann), Steve (Ilsa) and Roger (Kim) Latusick; grandchildren, Steve, Brian, Shelly, Stacy, Kara, Jenny, and Chelsea; several great-grandchildren; and her sister, Velma Smith.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Bob and Lawrence; and a sister, Jean.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society

Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Private family burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com