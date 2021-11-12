May 4, 1928-November 8, 2021

DENVER-Wanda Mae Busch, 93 of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Wanda was born on May 4, 1928, the daughter of Clarence and Hazel (Buenger) Ganske. She was united in marriage to Rudy Busch on July 27, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Wanda worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo in the office until the company closed. Wanda then became Rudy’s full-time secretary at the golf shop. Rudy passed away on August 1, 2017. Wanda was a member of the Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver.

Wanda memory is honored by a brother-in-law, Dale Thurm of Anamosa, Iowa; her nieces and nephews, Sue (Bob) Rife, Janice (Steve) Mozingo, Dan (Pam) Tiedt, Tammy Muschick, Kandi (Roger) Hoffert, Renae Westendorf, Rhonda (Tom) Graham, Kendall Westendorf, Angie (Scott) Major, Aimey (Rob) Notsch, Annette (Scott) Wheeler, Julie (Joe) Regenold, Jake (Amy) Ganske, Jennifer Schneiderman, Sally Happel, and Nancy Brettmann.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rudy Busch; three sisters, Beverly Tiedt, Shirley Westendorf and Sandra Thurm; a brother, Larry Ganske and a sister-in-law, Lois Ganske.

Private family services will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral with Rev. Craig Henderson officiating. Burial will be held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to Saint Paul United Church of Christ, Denver; Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly or to UnityPoint Hospice, Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187