× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1935-2020)

WATERLOO -- Wanda M. Boysen, 84, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 23, in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Arthur and Jessie (March) Grandon. Wanda married Don Beckman in 1962 in Omaha, Neb., and they later divorced. She married Wayne Boysen on Jan. 8, 1977, in Council Bluffs. He died July 31, 1996.

Wanda attended Cedar Falls High School and owned Boysen Produce and Wanda's Corner Market for many years. She later worked at St. Vincent de Paul in Waterloo for more than 15 years.

Survivors: four daughters, Deb Beaumont of Cedar Falls, Rhonda (Randy) Greenwood of Waterloo, Karla (Billy) Yancy of Jacksonville, Ark., and Sara (Jeremy) Frost of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd (Pat) Grandon of Dike; and a sister, Betty Ward of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; a son, Arthur Beckman; four brothers, Jack, Mike, Walt and Jess Grandon; a sister, Alberta Jepsen; a brother-in-law, Max Ward, and a sister-in-law, Karen Grandon.