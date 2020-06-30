(1935-2020)
WATERLOO -- Wanda M. Boysen, 84, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 23, in Little Rock, Ark.
She was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Arthur and Jessie (March) Grandon. Wanda married Don Beckman in 1962 in Omaha, Neb., and they later divorced. She married Wayne Boysen on Jan. 8, 1977, in Council Bluffs. He died July 31, 1996.
Wanda attended Cedar Falls High School and owned Boysen Produce and Wanda's Corner Market for many years. She later worked at St. Vincent de Paul in Waterloo for more than 15 years.
Survivors: four daughters, Deb Beaumont of Cedar Falls, Rhonda (Randy) Greenwood of Waterloo, Karla (Billy) Yancy of Jacksonville, Ark., and Sara (Jeremy) Frost of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd (Pat) Grandon of Dike; and a sister, Betty Ward of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; both husbands; a son, Arthur Beckman; four brothers, Jack, Mike, Walt and Jess Grandon; a sister, Alberta Jepsen; a brother-in-law, Max Ward, and a sister-in-law, Karen Grandon.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Hagerman Baptist Church with burial at Garden of Memories, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, and one hour before the service Friday at the church. Those attending the visitation and service should bring and wear a mask and social distance.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Wanda enjoyed playing pool at the Blue Room in Cedar Falls and bingo at the Cattle Congress in Waterloo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.