Wanda Lou Kaufman

Wanda was born July 19, 1940 in West Union, Iowa the daughter of Lester and Opal (Ruroden) Tope. She attended and graduated from Fayette High School Wanda married Jerome Kaufman on July 18, 1959 in Fayette. Wanda and Jerry have resided in Fairbank for the past 52 years.

Wanda was a loving wife, devoted mother, and an amazing grandmother. Taking care of her family was her proudest role. Wanda had a love for baking and passed that love on to her family. Wanda was actively involved in the family business, going to automotive auctions, doing the bookkeeping and making lunch most every day. She most enjoyed the time she spent with her family especially with the grandchildren.