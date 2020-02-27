Wanda K. Koupal

(1940-2020)

REINBECK — Wanda Kate Koupal, 80, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Reinbeck, died Monday, Feb. 24, at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Grayson County, Va., daughter of Charlie “Clarence” and Luna (Russell) Cornett. She graduated from Independence High School in 1958. She then worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, performing office work. She received a personal letter of recommendation from J. Edgar Hoover.

She married Sylvan Freddie Koupal on Jan.11, 1962, in Elkton, Md. They moved to Reinbeck, where Wanda was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker. Wanda and Sylvan would briefly move to Virginia between 1971-1973, eventually moving back to Iowa and settled in Cedar Falls. She was a past member of the Reinbeck Methodist Church and First Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: a daughter-in-law, Karen Koupal of Waverly; a granddaughter, Jessica (Zachary) Pfantz of Denver; and a sister, Glenna Russell of Trout Dale, Va.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Stephen; an infant sister, Nina Lee; and a brother-in-law Stuart.