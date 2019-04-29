(1928-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Wanda June Harden Newby, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 20, at the Western Home Communities Windhaven Assisted Living Center.
She was born July 18, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Clyde Gilbert and Mina (Latimer) Harden. She married Robert Dale Newby on July 24, 1948, in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death April 5, 2019. Wanda was a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and was a part-time teacher with the Montessori School for many years.
Survived by: a son, Steve Kreg (Gayle) Newby of Lebanon, Ohio; two daughters, Sheryl Kae (Marvin) Borcherding of Emmons, Minn., and Sheila Kim (Hal) Johnson of Omaha, Neb.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a sister, Shirley Wirth.
Private services: were held Wednesday, April 24, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to the Montessori System Preschool or Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
