(1933-2020)

WATERLOO – Wanda J. Kollmann, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, April 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Jan. 16, 1933, in Hawkeye, daughter of George and Emma Jane Hoepfner Weidemann. She married Elvin “Tiny” Kollmann on Nov. 23, 1958, in Hawkeye. He died Nov. 10, 2000.

She was employed by P&K Orthotics for 20 years, retiring in 1993.

Survivors: a daughter, Tammy (Jerry) Cufr of Evansdale; two grandchildren, Jon Hoffman and Randy Kollmann Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Randy Kollmann III and Emma Hoffman.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Randy Kollmann Sr.; a sister, Doris Kirchmann; and a grandson, Greg Kollmann.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family service will take place with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

