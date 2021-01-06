Wanda Colleen Reece, age 88, a resident of Arbor Terrace in Naperville, IL and a former longtime resident of Waterloo, IA, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2020. She was born on February 8, 1932 in Benedict, Kansas. Wanda is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Carroll Kent Reece; her loving sons, David Kent Reece and John Allen Reece, his wife Cathy Reece, her cherished grandchildren: Trevor Reece, Ashden Reece Berisha, Brittany Reece, David J. Reece, and great grandchild Lincoln E. Berisha. She was preceded in death by her sister Laura Wing Brown and her parents Donna and Paul Wing. Wanda grew up on her parents’ farm in Benedict, Kansas. She was a member of the 4H and learned to play the piano at a very early age. She met her future husband Kent who was from nearby Chanute, Kansas. They were married December 30, 1952 prior to Kent leaving for active duty in Korea. During his absence, Wanda worked as a dental assistant. Kent graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Agricultural Engineering (now Mechanical Engineering) and was hired by John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. Kent and Wanda lived in Cedar Falls and then Waterloo, Iowa for over 60 years. Wanda taught piano for over 65 years, up until the age of 80. Later in life, she also obtained her undergraduate degree in Interior Design from the University of Northern Iowa. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 12:30 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL. Live stream viewing of the service will be possible by going to www,friedrichjones.com and clicking on his obituary. Interment will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery near Chanute, Kansas at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 8th, 2021. A short ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made in Wanda’s name to the Waterloo Symphony (wcfsymphony) at www.wcfsymphony.org. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.