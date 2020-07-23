Walter R. Lattimer

(1938—2020)
Walter Robert Lattimer, 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at UPH-Allen Memorial Hospital of Waterloo. He was born February 1, 1938, in Newton, Iowa, son of William and Lena (Barron) Lattimer. Walt attended Newton High School where he participated in football, track and basketball, graduating with the Class of 1957. He, then, entered the United States Marine Corp serving until 1960. Walt moved to Cedar Falls to work as a draftsman for Wagner Manufacturing. He, was recruited by Mid-State Manufacturing as a salesman and, later, move to ACME Reproduction eventually becoming owner and operator. Walt married Joyce Kloberdanz on June 4, 1988 in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death on November 3, 2019.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; and his sister, Carlene Emmert. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Carol) Lattimer of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Debra (Sam) Kemp of Fountain City, WI; a step-daughter, Renee (Chip) Saeger of Cedar Falls; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Walt’s funeral service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask. Per his wishes, Walt will be cremated following the service. Memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
A proud veteran, Walt was a member of the AMVETS and participated in the 15th Honor Flight out of Waterloo in 2016. He enjoyed square dancing, even going to National Competition in Atlantic City. Walt always had a boat and enjoyed camping and fishing which led him to join the Cedar Valley Bass Masters and Walleye Club. He and Joyce enjoyed going to garage sales where he would find old fishing gear, fix it up then turn around and sell it in his own garage sales. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.
