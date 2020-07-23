Walter R. Lattimer

A proud veteran, Walt was a member of the AMVETS and participated in the 15th Honor Flight out of Waterloo in 2016. He enjoyed square dancing, even going to National Competition in Atlantic City. Walt always had a boat and enjoyed camping and fishing which led him to join the Cedar Valley Bass Masters and Walleye Club. He and Joyce enjoyed going to garage sales where he would find old fishing gear, fix it up then turn around and sell it in his own garage sales. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.