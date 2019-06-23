Walter M. Moore

Walter Maxson Moore, age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Connecticut on May 22, 2019 surrounded by his three loving daughters.
Walt was born May 7, 1935 in Cedar Falls, Iowa to Herbert and Catherine (Maxson) Moore. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended Iowa State University before enlisting in the Army. After an honorable discharge in 1960, Walt accepted a job at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. While working as a test technician, Walt met and trained a new hire named Marilyn Annette Nolting. They married on August 5, 1967 and together raised three daughters. When Marilyn was diagnosed with cancer, Walt remained a loving and devoted caregiver until her death in 1996 parted them after nearly 30 years of marriage.
The family attended Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha where Walt served as an Elder and fundraising chair. He was a lover of classical music and jazz, an avid reader of fiction, philosophy, and essays, and a witty yet humble conversationalist.
Walt’s lifelong passion was radio. He volunteered with KOJC and listened to and supported many local public radio stations. Walt was an amateur radio enthusiast and loved talking with people around the country via ham radio.
Walt moved to Connecticut to live with his eldest daughter at the age of 82 but was a proud lifelong Iowan. Walt’s natural curiosity, humor and kindness will be missed by all who knew him.
Walt is survived by his longtime companion Vivian Cearney, his daughters Barbara (husband Mat), Jeanette (husband Dave), and Carol (partner James), sisters Cynthia and Nancy (husband John), grandchildren Sarah, Jared, Maribella, Judah, and Dashiell, and many special cousins, nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews.
Walt’s ashes will be interred in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo next to his wife Marilyn. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Stewart Baxter Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa with a reception to follow at CSPS Hall.
Donations can be made in memory of Walter Moore to the American Radio Relay League (ARRL, 225 Main Street, Newington, CT 06111) to educate the next generation of ham radio operators.
