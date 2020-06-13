× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1935-2020)

WATERLOO – Walter L. Milota died Monday, June 1, at Ravenwood in Waterloo.

He was born in Protivin to Louis J. Milota and Adeline Riha. He attended school at Woodworth in the Des Moines area, where he lived and worked for many years. He worked at the Lutheran Hospital and was a part-time bartender.

Survivors: two brothers, Cyril (Cy) of Waterloo and Ronnie of Nora Springs; three nephews and two nieces, Tom of Waterloo, Steve of Griffin, Georgia and Tim of Santan Valley, Arizona, Theresa of Grinnell and Mary Steel of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and three siblings.

Services: will be at a later date.

Walter watched the Chicago Cubs and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing cards and watching old westerns.

