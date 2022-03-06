February 26, 1931-March 2, 2022

Walter Joseph Halligan,91, passed away on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at Arlington Place in Oelwein, Iowa surrounded by his family. Services will be on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Father Ray Atwood presiding. Burial will be in the Moorland cemetery in Moorland Iowa. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a parish rosary at 3:45 that day at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established by the family. www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Walter was born on February 26, 1931 in Callender, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Clara (Hayek) Halligan. He grew up in the Callender and Moorland area and on June 1, 1954 he was united in marriage to Darlyne Lombard at the Immaculate Conception church in Moorland, Iowa. He spent two years in the U. S. Navy from 1955 to 1957 serving our country. His family moved to Oelwein where he worked for the John Deere Company in Waterloo. In his spare time he enjoyed the Cubs, gardening, golf, auctions, drives in the country side but most of all time with his family.

Walt is survived by his wife, Darlyne; his children, Jane Halligan of Algonquin Il, Peter Halligan of Oelwein and Ruth (Jerry) Sturch of Raymond, IA; ten grandchildren, Levi Lohman, Collin Halligan, Connor Halligan, Jackson Halligan, Betsy Halligan, Jensen Halligan, Brandon Sturch, Austin (Harmony) Sturch Hunter Sturch and Payton Sturch; and two great grandchildren, Maddox Sturch and Scarlett Sturch. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Cael Halligan; two brothers, Robert (Betty) Halligan and Phillip (Pat) Halligan; a sister, Joan (Ted) Johnnson; and a son-in-law, Dwayne Lohman.