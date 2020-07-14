Walter Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

Walter “Dave” Johnson, 73, of Gold Canyon, Arizona, formerly of Denver, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 from injuries sustained from a fall. Dave was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 5, 1946 to Walter and Georgia Johnson. He graduated from Clarke Community High School and went on to graduate from Buena Vista University. Dave married Brenda (Muller) Johnson on September 12,1980.

Dave was a proud Veteran of the US Air Force. Dave was the founder and previous owner of Waterloo Warehousing & Service Company in Waterloo Iowa which he sold and retired from the company in 2004.

Dave enjoyed being around friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was an avid member of the Brain Injury Association. Dave spent most of his time golfing and loved sitting with his dog, Buddy.

Dave is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda, three sons Keith (Dawn) of Charlotte, NC, Scott (Mandi) of Denver, IA and Matthew Johnson of Cedar Falls, IA and one daughter, Megan (Demetrius) Kimbrough of Cedar Falls, IA, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dave was also survived by his mother, Georgia Johnson of Osceola, IA and one brother, Marv (JoEllen) of Norwalk, IA and one sister Georgianne Haas of North Barrington, IL and several nieces and nephews.