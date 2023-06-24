June 17, 1936-June 22, 2023

WATERLOO-Walter J. Christensen, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home on his terms with a sharp mind, surrounded by his family.

Walter was born June 17, 1936, in Waterloo, son of Eckhart R. and Eleanor Shepersky Christensen. He graduated from Hudson High School. Walter married Lorene Harvel on July 20, 1960. Walter served honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam War era.

He worked at the John Deere Powerhouse for 30 years, retiring in 1990. Walter was a member of the UAW Local 838. Walter enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, gardening, and cooking. He loved and adored his wife, Lorene! Walter also loved family get togethers and drinking coffee with his best friend, Joe Hollingsworth.

Survived by his wife, Lorene; four children, Tonya (Dave) Ronemous, Waterloo, John (Kathy Harrill) Christensen, La Porte City, Gwendoline (Joe) Brown, Waterloo, and Kendreia (Brian) Hayes, Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren, Tret (Crystal) Christensen, Eric (Emily) Brown, Zach (Skye) Brown, Lukas (Camille) Brown, Lyndi (Jon) Bedard, Erica Ronemous, Kyle Ronemous, Chelsea Galetti, John Michael (Korrie) Christensen, Chelsea (Sam) Kullen, Autumn (William) Weiland, Kaydence Hayes, Colin Hayes, Erin (Tim) Smith; 10,000 great-grandchildren!; one brother, Leon Christensen, Reinbeck; and two sisters, Frances (Roger) Whorton, Spear Fish, SD, and Karen (Mike) Laquatte, Cocoa, FL.

Preceded by: his parents; one grandson, Andrew Pearce; two brothers, Tom, and Larry Christensen; and three sisters, Elaine Rich, Dorothy Sauer, and Helen Christensen.

Funeral Services: 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo burial following service in Hudson Cemetery with military rites. Visitation from 4 – 7 pm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Iowa Donor Network. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.