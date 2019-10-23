Walter Ebert

(1926-2019)
PLAINFIELD — Walter “Walt” Merwyn Ebert, 93, of rural Plainfield, died at home Monday, Oct. 21.
He was born May 26, 1926, in Ipswich, S.D., the son of Josephine (Terry) and Wyette Ebert. On Jan. 26, 1947, he married Gartha Faye Sheldon at the First Baptist Church in Plainfield. She preceded him in death in June 2017.
Walt graduated from Waverly High School in 1944. He and Gartha were lifelong farmers and raised their six children on the designated Century Farm. Walt also worked for John Deere Tractor Works, retiring in 1987.
Walt was a member of the Plainfield First Baptist Church, the Bremer County Democrats Central Committee and served as a board member for Practical Farmers of Iowa.
Survived by: six children, Dr. Robert (Cathy) Ebert of Denver, Edward (Jean) Ebert and Judith Ebert, both of Waverly, Ronald (Diane) Ebert of Waterloo, Sandra (Harry) Buhre of New Hampton and Debora (Dan) McCumber of Waverly; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma Geweke of Waverly; sisters-in-law, Doris Bigelow of Waterloo and Merriem (Jerry) Lane of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: Gartha; his parents; and two brothers, Charles and Harold Ebert.
Services: 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, with burial in Horton Cemetery, Horton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 23, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for an hour before services on Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Besides his love for farming and family, Walt enjoyed following the news and keeping up on politics and current events.
