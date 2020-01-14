(1934-2020)
WATERLOO -- Walter D. “Wally” Jaehrling, 85, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 11, at home.
He was born Dec. 7, 1934, in Waterloo, son of Royden and Florence Elgas Jaehrling. He married Elizabeth Lepperton on May 21, 1960. She died Oct. 30, 1992. He married Sharon Sieverson on May 13, 2000, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waverly.
Wally graduated from Sacred Heart High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Rath Packing Co. for 33 years until it closed in 1985 and later at Black Hawk Engineering, eventually retiring in 1998.
Wally was a longtime member of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and a lifetime member of DAV.
Survived by: his wife, Sharon; a daughter, Judi (Mark) Phelps of Waterloo; two sons, David (Trish) Jaehrling of Storm Lake and Andrew (Shannon Rauh) Jaehrling of Denver, Colo.; two stepsons, Doug (Gloria) and Danny Tiedt of Minnesota; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Michele Jaehrling of Cedar Rapids, Lanore Lamprecht of Minnesota, and Mary (George) Leppert of Morristown, Minn.; and two brothers, Paul (Arlene) Jaehrling of Waterloo, and John (Pat) Jaehrling of Portland, Ore.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Elizabeth; and son, Thomas Jaehrling.
Memorial gathering: from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, a time to share stories and memories with the family. Private graveside memorial, with full military rites by the U.S. Army Color Guard and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Memorials: can be directed to the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup on South Street is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Wally enjoyed westerns, the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved to socialize and would say, “I am going to the joint to have a few beers” and would go down to the AMVETS to visit. He was a joy to be around. Most important to him was his family.
