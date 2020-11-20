December 28, 1938-November 18, 2020

Walter D. Petersen, 81, of Waterloo passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

Walter was born on December 28, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Donn and Marjorie (Bolenbaugh) Petersen. He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Hill on July 8, 1961 in Mt. Auburn, Iowa. Walter completed his education by obtaining a master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Prior to his retirement he was an industrial arts teacher at West Intermediate School in Waterloo. Some of Walter’s favorite times were fishing in Canada and Wisconsin.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-nine years Mary Ellen of Waterloo, four children, David (Nettie) Petersen of Waverly, Gary Petersen of Punta Gorda, FL, Sue Lang of Waterloo, and Mike Petersen of Waterloo, four grandchildren, Jacob, Kyrstn, Megan, and Becca and his cousin John Bolenbaugh of Wisconsin.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the Black Hawk Humane Society.

There will be no services at this time. Iowa Cremation is assisting the family.

