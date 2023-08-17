Walter Allen Riley

December 14, 1964 - August 11, 2023

Walter Allen Riley, 58, passed away suddenly on August 11, 2023. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 14, 1964 to Wayland and Pearlie Mae Heath, and raised by loving parents J.B. and Lonel Riley. Walter was united in marriage, becoming two hearts one soul, with Winnie Kauten on August 7, 2016 after God brought them back together after 20 years.

Walter was employed by Unity Point at Prairie Parkway where he touched the lives of not only his co-workers, but his patients. He was a devoted mason, holding the title of Grand Junior Warden of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall of Iowa in this jurisdiction and Worshipful Master of St. John's # 35 of Waterloo, Iowa.

Walter was recognized by those who knew him as someone who was loyal, supportive, and full of life. He could light up the room with his presence, without even having to speak. His smile and happy attitude were contagious, and was always quick to respond with funny jokes and rhymes. In the words of Mr. Wonderful AKA Walter, "Keep your head up, watch your feet and don't eat no spoiled meat."

Survived by his wife, Winnie; daughters, Lauren and Cameron; parents, J.B. (Willie Ann); in-laws, Philip (Margaret); siblings: Balladeen, Robert, Comonious, Marquinnette, and Latrinda; brother-in-law, Edd (Ghie); and grandchildren, Amira, Emonie, Roman, Norah, and Erick. Preceded in death by parents; Wayland (Pearlie Mae) and Lonel and siblings: John, Donna, Marietta, Annie Pearl, and Antonio.

Memorials to the family.