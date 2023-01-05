 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wallace "Wally" Taylor

Wallace "Wally" Taylor

January 1, 2023

WATERLOO-Wallace “Wally” Taylor, 93, of Waterloo died Sunday, January 1st, 2023. He was born November 18, 1929, in Decorah, son of Claude and Ruth Kelly Taylor. He graduated from Decorah High School and retired as principal from the Dunkerton school system.

He is survived by his nephew Charles (Monna) Sullivan of Altoona, two nieces, Michele Sullivan of Waterloo and Sharon Hyder of California, along with many more great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by three brothers, Francis, Claude and Leo Taylor, two sisters, LaVaughn Sullivan and Sarah Taylor, two nephews, Leo and Taylor Sullivan and his beloved dog, Chelsea.

