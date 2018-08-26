NEW HAMPTON -- Wallace “Wally” Ernst, 95, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born Dec. 19, 1922, in rural Winneshiek County, son of Charles and Helena (Bergmann) Ernst. He was educated in Howard and Winneshiek counties. On Dec. 10, 1944, Wally married Darlene Olson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They farmed and then he went to work at Rath Packing in Waterloo. The couple lived in Washburn from 1953-1967, when they moved to New Hampton. He retired in 1984 from Rath.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Carole (Terry) Andreessen of Libby, Mont., Diane (Craig) LaRue of Denver, Patricia (Robert) Jenkins of Waterloo, Shari (Dale) Nosbisch of Ionia and Wallace Jeffery (Cindy) Ernst of Cresco; 14 grandchildren, Angelia Kelly, Michelle Vincent, Ryan Andreessen, Lisa Sage, Scott LaRue, Melanie Mastin, Andrew Jenkins-Antonuccio, Michael Jenkins, Kristin Stanford, Elizabeth Zando, Kirk Nosbisch, Sam Nosbisch, Jacquelyn Ernst and Emily Ernst; 24 great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Jeanette (Norman) Anderson; a sister-in-law, Elaine Ernst; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his brothers, Arnold, Ervin, Hubert, Wayne and Donald; a sister, Shirley; a sister and brother in infancy; and four sisters-in-law.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church with burial in New Oregon Cemetery, Cresco. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the church and for an hour prior to services. Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
Wally was a man filled with faith, hope and love; an eternal optimist. He loved nature and taught us to care for animals and the land – a love he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He was a great listener, counselor and true friend.
