Wallace Siemens

(1952-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Wallace Lee Siemens, 67, of Hudson and formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, April 5, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Iowa City, son of Wallace Charles and Maxine Marie (Thompson) Siemens. Wallace graduated from La Porte City High School and attended Hawkeye Technical College in Waterloo for welding. He married Carol Gavlock on May 13, 1972; and they were later divorced.
Wallace worked for many years for the Iowa Northern Railroad, retiring in 2007.
Survivors: three children, Tina DeSalva of Hudson, Misty (Beau) Barkus and Charles Lee Siemens, all of Thornton, Colo.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his mother, Maxine Siemens of La Porte City; brothers, Jerry (Cathy) of Florida and Rick (Angie) of La Porte City; his sisters, Sharon, Sherry (Tom), Karen and Rosie, all of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: his father, Wallace Charles Siemens; a brother, Charles “Chuck” Siemens; and a son-in-law, Greg DeSalva
Services: Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St., where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A celebration of life will follow the service at the USS San Diego American Legion Post, 302 Cedar St., La Porte City.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Wallace loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed singing, especially Elvis songs, throwing a few back and entertaining others. He was a skilled carpenter and liked to draw.
