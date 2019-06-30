{{featured_button_text}}
Wallace D. Brouwer

Wallace Brouwer

(1923-2019)

APLINGTON -- Wallace Daniel Brouwer, 95, of Aplington, died Thursday, June 27, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington of age-related illnesses.

He was born Oct. 17, 1923, on a farm northwest of Austinville to Dick and Gretje “Gertie” Brouwer. On Aug. 6, 1948, he married Marian Best at the First Presbyterian Church in Aplington.

He graduated from Aplington High School in 1941. For more than 40 years, Wally and Marian lived and worked together on the Brouwer family farm. They farmed crops and livestock. Wally and Marian moved into Aplington in 1982 and continued farming until their retirement in 1990. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and led a youth group.

Survived by: four children, Pamela (John) Bantle of St. Paul, Minn., Dean (Irene) Brouwer of Waukesha, Wis., Elaine (James) Julstrom of Johnston and Mark (Jenna) Brouwer of Minneapolis; his grandchildren, Anne Bantle (Andrew Thompson) of Minneapolis, Laura Bantle (Jonathan Fischer) and Alex Bantle, both of St. Paul, William Julstrom of Iowa City, Sophia Brouwer of Waukesha and Henrik Brouwer of Minneapolis; a great-grandchild, Haakon Thompson of Minneapolis; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Brouwer of Aplington.

Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; his siblings, Dena (John) Rotgers, Carl (Jessie) Brouwer, Gertrude (Herman) Greenfield, Mildred (Harvey Sr.) Ulfers and Harold Brouwer; his parents-in-law, William “W.J.” and Foskelina “Lena” Best; and two brothers-in-law, Mervin (Verna) Best and Howard (June) Best.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington.

Memorials: may be directed to the Salvation Army.

Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Wally's family and friends will cherish memories of his humor, warmth, intellect, strength, kindness and lack of pretense, his boyish enthusiasm and vulnerability. He leaves behind examples of creativity, including charcoal drawings, poems and wood carvings. He will be remembered for caring for his ailing wife's needs.

