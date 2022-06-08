January 5, 1929-June 4, 2022

Wallace C. Tolstad, 93, of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Waterloo, died at his home on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Wallace was born January 5, 1929, in McAllen, Texas, son of Edward and Petra Riste Tolstad. He attended Decorah High School. He married Darlene Moyle December 12, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

He worked at Rath Packing Company for 38 years until they closed in 1985. He then worked for Eagle Ottawa Tanner for several years until he retired.

He was a former member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Darlene Tolstad of Springfield, MO; two daughters, Carol, and Cheryl Tolstad, both of Springfield, MO; two sons, Bruce (Lynn) Chappell of Valley Center, KS, and Dennis Chappell of Springfield, MO; and two granddaughters, Morgan and Codi Chappell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl Tolstad; and a sister, Phyllis Tolstad.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, is assisting the family.