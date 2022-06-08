 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wallace C. Tolstad

  • 0

January 5, 1929-June 4, 2022

Wallace C. Tolstad, 93, of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Waterloo, died at his home on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Wallace was born January 5, 1929, in McAllen, Texas, son of Edward and Petra Riste Tolstad. He attended Decorah High School. He married Darlene Moyle December 12, 1960, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

He worked at Rath Packing Company for 38 years until they closed in 1985. He then worked for Eagle Ottawa Tanner for several years until he retired.

He was a former member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church.

Wallace is survived by his wife, Darlene Tolstad of Springfield, MO; two daughters, Carol, and Cheryl Tolstad, both of Springfield, MO; two sons, Bruce (Lynn) Chappell of Valley Center, KS, and Dennis Chappell of Springfield, MO; and two granddaughters, Morgan and Codi Chappell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Earl Tolstad; and a sister, Phyllis Tolstad.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert-backed ways to trick your mind into sleeping

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News