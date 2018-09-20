Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Waldean E. Jensen, 86, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 14, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.

He was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Ruskin, Neb., son of Emil A. and Christa Nielsen Jensen. He married Twilla Rae Fletcher on April 25, 1952, in Superior, Neb. She died Nov. 19, 2013.

He graduated from high school in Hardy, Neb., in 1950 and attended Fairbury Junior College and the University of Nebraska. Mr. Jensen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers as a field inspector and office engineer for 31 years, retiring in 1986. He worked for the city of Cedar Falls from 1990-1996.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Survived by: four daughters, Rhonda (David) Graham of Ames, Rene (Terry) Sullivan of Knoxville, Risè Shaw of West Dundee, Ill., and Roseanne (Greg) Haglin of Lebanon, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren, Brandon (Endy) Graham, Dustin (Julie) Graham, Sheena Wignall, Monica (Travis) Woodard, Uriah Sullivan, Jared Shaw, Alyssa (Jared) Peterson, Brandon (Chelsea) Haglin, Karlee (Matthew) Chenoweth and Jordan Haglin; five great-grandchildren, Rilynn Woodard, Lance Lee and Evan Izel Graham, Jaymee Chenoweth and Elena Haglin; and his brothers, Leslie (Bonnie) Jensen of Nelson, Neb., and Donald (NaDeane) Jensen of Oak Harbor, Wash.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son-in-law, James Shaw; and a grandson, Tyler Shaw.

Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, with burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Graceland Cemetery, Knoxville, with military rites. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of Cedar Valley Woodworkers. He specialized in scroll sawing and enjoyed donating much of his work to charitable organizations. He and Twilla used to deliver Meals on Wheels.

