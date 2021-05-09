January 19, 1963-April 9, 2021

Wade Nash Simon passed away at home, in hospice care, with the love and support of his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Sydney, on April 9, 2021, at the age of 58, after suffering from complications associated with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on January 16, 1963, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Larry Joseph Simon and Carole Nash Simon. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry, in November 1999 at age 59, and his mother, Carole, who recently passed in January of this year at age 78.

He grew up in Houston, graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1981, and received a BBA from Stephen F Austin in 1986. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.

Wade pursued several career paths, including many years as a bartended and manager at the Strawberry Patch and Marquis II, he retired from bartending at age 40 and continued his employment with Harris County for 18 years before retiring due to disability.