January 19, 1963-April 9, 2021
Wade Nash Simon passed away at home, in hospice care, with the love and support of his wife, Lisa, and daughter, Sydney, on April 9, 2021, at the age of 58, after suffering from complications associated with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born on January 16, 1963, in Salt Lake City, UT, to Larry Joseph Simon and Carole Nash Simon. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry, in November 1999 at age 59, and his mother, Carole, who recently passed in January of this year at age 78.
He grew up in Houston, graduated from Robert E Lee High School in 1981, and received a BBA from Stephen F Austin in 1986. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
Wade pursued several career paths, including many years as a bartended and manager at the Strawberry Patch and Marquis II, he retired from bartending at age 40 and continued his employment with Harris County for 18 years before retiring due to disability.
Wade gave up his bachelorhood at age 36, when he met his match after a competitive first date on the basketball court. He married his best friend and the love of his life, Lisa Demuth Simon, on January 25, 1999 in Grand Cayman. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Sarah Nicole and Sydney Lauren, who gave his life a whole new meaning. They lived in Pearland, TX and moved to Kingwood, TX when the girls were school age.
Wade spend his time transporting his daughters to theater camps, dance, and gymnastics, and enjoyed playing chess. He volunteered at Baytown Little Theater, Kingwood Girls Softball League, and Woodland Waves Volleyball Club.
Wade was talented and gifted in sports, playing soccer, tennis, golf and basketball. He loved both indoor and beach volleyball, playing in the Westside Y, Third Coast, and Second Baptists leagues. Wade has a passion for photography and enjoyed building computers and learning new software. Wade was an enthusiastic comedian, but an even better cook. He loved collecting things and remodeling with his HGTV wife.
Wade was full of information on a variety of subjects, enjoyed music quiz games in the truck with the girls, and watching Jeopardy. He also loved his family fishing trips to the bay house in Smith Point, TX, and his dogs (Barry and Angel) with all his heart.
In addition to his wife and daughters, Wade is survived by his brother, Shannon Simon.
A celebration of Life will be held at Marquis II on June 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. Arrival times will occur in intervals to satisfy COVID precautions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the gofundme.com link Wade Simon and family-Rho pledge class Eta Tau and/or to the UT Health San Antonio Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases: the Glenn Biggs Institute Research Fund.
