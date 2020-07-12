(1935-2020)
Wade A. “Buzz” Roberts, 84, formerly of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away at his home at Holiday Lake Brooklyn, IA on June 27th, 2020.
On Feb. 1, 1971, Buzz married Marion (Jo) Amundson. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, country music, karaoke, and spending time with friends and family. He also loved his winters in Texas with his sisters and their husbands.
Left to cherish Buzz’s memories are his sons, Wade Jeff (Joy) Roberts, Hudson, WI, Tim (Rebecca) Roberts, Brooklyn, IA; daughters Mindy Matoke, Blaine, MN, Cindy (Scott) Weden, Blaine, MN, Tami (Roger) Strom, Cedar Falls, IA; sisters Aloyce (David) Berglund, Weslaco, TX, and Darlene Griffen, Port Charlotte, FL; 11 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Wade and Louise Roberts; a son, Troy Roberts; sister Wadene; brother Raymond; and brother-in-law Bill Griffen.
A celebrations of life will be held on Sunday, July 19 at Holiday Lake Community Center from 1 – 4 pm. Food will be served and visitors can bring drinks of their choice. Mask wearing is encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the family.
His famous words were “I never met a stranger” and “get R done,” and that he did. He will be missed by many.
