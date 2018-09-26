Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Vornese Givhan

CEDAR FALLS — Vornese Givhan, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

She was born Dec. 16, 1935, in Shannon, Miss., to Ezekiel Givhan and wife Nancy D. Wood.

Vornese graduated from Shannon (Miss.) High School and then worked as a beautician. She worked in catering and also as a laborer at Chamberlain Manufacturing until the facility closed in 1990. Before her health declined, she worked as a senior companion with several seniors in the community. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Survived by: her brother, DeLoys Givhan of Shannon; close cousins, Ickey Buchanan, Lee Dennis Reed, Olabelle Reed, James Reed and Helen Robinson, all of Waterloo; her special friend, Willa Mae Wright of Waterloo; her goddaughter, Yolanda Davis of Waterloo; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Charlie Mae Lee; and four brothers, Clyde, Lester, John and Floyd Givhan.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Okolona, Miss. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 703 Easton Ave., Waterloo 50702.

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

In the late 1950s, she moved to Waterloo to join her sister, Charlie Mae Lee, and brother Lester Givhan. There she professed Jesus Christ as her Savior and became a long-time member of Antioch Baptist Church.

