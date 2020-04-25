× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDSON -- Vonda “Suzzie” Young, 65, of Hudson, died at home on Saturday, April 25.

She was born March 25, 1955, in Henderson, Ky., to Woodring and Vonda Fryer. She attended Henderson City High School and completed her degree as an electronics technician. She attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church.

Survivors: her husband, David Young; a son, Randy Chadwell (Rosalyn Pena); a daughter, Nichole (Tim) Wheelock; four granddaughters, Keira and Kalista Chadwell, and Joey and Dylen Wheelock; and her siblings, Becky Williams, Buzzy and Billy Fryer, Juli Daniels and Patti Arnett.

Services: Due to the pandemic, no services will be held at this time; however, there will be a celebration of her life planned for a future date.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to P.E.T. P.A.L.S., www.petpalscedarvalley.org, PO Box 373, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.

Online condolences at www.iowacremation.com.

Through the years she was a very hard-worker but especially enjoyed helping and caring for others. She loved camping with her family and friends and enjoyed traveling and visiting new places.

