February 3, 1947—November 18, 2020

Vivian Santomauro, 73, of Waterloo, formerly of Streamwood, Ill, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mercy One Waterloo.

Vivian was born February 3, 1947, in Germany, the daughter of John Stefanski and Angelina (Steven) Legudzinsky. She married Daniel Niewierowski and they later divorced. She then married Dennis Santomauro and they later divorced.

Vivian also known as (Mona) by her great grandchildren was a loving mother, grandma, and great grandma. Vivian loved to cook and host family events. Anyone who knew Vivian knew how much her family meant to her.

Survivors include: her four children Denise (Jeff Mangrich) Niewierowski, Anthony (Roxanne) Santomauro, Steven (Rachel) Santomauro , and Crystal-Dawn Santomauro , 11 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, a dear friend Kelli Hadzic.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, her late husband Daniel; a son-in-law, Samuel Whitley.

There will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.