Vivian Lorraine “Laurie” Williams

April 22, 1933-September 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Vivian Lorraine “Laurie” Williams, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born April 22, 1933 in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Lillian (Solem) Storla. Laurie attended Decorah High School and later went on to modeling school. She married Lowell Williams on June 7, 1959, and they later divorced. Laurie had a variety of jobs, including modeling instructor, certified egg grader, cake mix factory worker, and salesclerk at Black’s Department Store. Finally, she ended up at John Deere & Company in Waterloo for 25 years, retiring on December 23, 1998.

Her hobbies included interior decorating, gardening, and fashion. Laurie was well known for her stylish outfits and nicely coiffed hair. She also enjoyed discussing the latest episode of the Bachelor and other important topics with her best friend Joyce Porter. Most of all, she loved spending time with and bragging about her granddaughters. She was a very active grandmother and made a point to attend all school events, recitals, and birthday parties.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Andrea) Williams, of Cedar Falls and two granddaughters, Lauren Williams of Carrboro, North Carolina and Lexie Williams of Iowa City, Iowa.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Lauren, Loras and Leo Storla.

A celebration of her life will be 2-5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Bethel Hall, entrance 7. The burial will be at a later date in Decorah. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.