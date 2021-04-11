HUDSON-Vivian L. Wilson, 75, of Hudson, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at home. Vivian was born on March 12, 1946 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, daughter of Willard and Marion (Doran) Horton. Vivian married Kenneth M. Wilson, Sr. on April 14, 1964 in Providence, Rhode Island. She had worked at ServiceMaster, and in housekeeping at St. Francis Hospital and at the Holiday Inn in Cedar Falls. Vivian attended Crossroads Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed tending to her flower garden. She was very hardworking her whole life. She had a very giving heart. Family was everything to her. Survived by her husband, Kenneth Wilson Sr. of Hudson; two sons, Ken Wilson, Jr. of Allison and Marc (Valerie) Wilson of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Kenneth Morris (Katie) Wilson III of Waterloo, Laura (Ryan) Sharp of Texas and Lisa (John) Crain of Washburn; five great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Gross of Bucksport, Maine; and brother, David (Marty) Gasper of Belgrade, Montana. Preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Hillard Gross.