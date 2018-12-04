WATERLOO — Vivian Louise Page, 97, of Evansdale, died Saturday, Dec. 1, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born June 27, 1921, in Iowa Falls, daughter of John and Ada (Shane) Smith. She married Ralph Page on Sept. 27, 1969. He preceded her in death in 2003.
She was raised in Iowa Falls, graduated in 1939 and then attended Olivet University in Kankakee, Ill. She returned to Waterloo, where she worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing during World War II. Vivian then worked for Cedar Bookstore before moving to California in 1963. She returned to Waterloo after Ralph’s death.
Survived by: her brother, Eugene “Pete” Smith of Waterloo; and her nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and five siblings, Maynard “Jim” Smith, Ruby “Rube” Hamm, Frances “Bud” Smith, Lawrence “Babe” Smith and June Marie Smith, who died in infancy.
Services: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, preceded by visitation from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
She enjoyed going to North Star Community Services’ Newel Post, participating in garden club and capturing family moments in pictures. Having no children of her own, Vivian was a loving aunt to her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, keeping in touch with them by writing postcards and letters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.