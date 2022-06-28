Vivian Elizabeth Wenthe

September 19, 1927-June 24, 2022

Vivian, 94, of Fredericksburg, Iowa, died on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Whispering Willows in Fredericksburg. Vivian was very pleased to say she had lived in Fredericksburg her entire life, and was a tireless promoter of the town she loved.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 South Washington, in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Officiant will be Pastor Ronald Koch. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, 125 East Main Street, in Fredericksburg.

Vivian was born in Fredericksburg, on September 19, 1927, the daughter of C. Earle “Jake” and Nina Mae (Linderman) Leach. Vivian attended Fredericksburg High School and graduated with the class of 1945.

Vivian was married to Bernard Dale Wenthe on February 6, 1945, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg. She was a busy homemaker for several years before working outside the home at Meinerz Creamery in Fredericksburg in the packaging department. She transferred a couple years later to work in the office and was employed for 28 years. She retired from Meinerz/Beatrice in May of 1990.

Vivian was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. Paul’s Lydia Circle (where she served as the first President). She was honored to serve as the Dairy Day Parade Grand Marshall in 2012. She made sure faith and a good work ethic were instilled in each of her children.

Vivian was preceded in death by: her parents C. Earle “Jake” (1960) and Nina (1988) Leach; her husband of 55 years, Bernard Wenthe (2000); and her brother, Rollis Leach (2005) and his wife, Mae (2012).

Vivian is lovingly remembered by: Her 5 children: Diana and Daniel Suplita, Jr. of Fairmont, WV; Revs. Claudia and Fred Tessmer, of Deerwood, MN; Craig and Connie Wenthe of Fredericksburg, IA; Mark and Terry Wenthe of Altoona, IA; and Linda and Sam Rosewall of Des Moines, IA; 19 Grandchildren, 42 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.

Memorials may be given to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, OR to the Plum Creek Art Center, both in Fredericksburg.

The family thanks the staff and nurses of Whispering Willows and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care the past few years.