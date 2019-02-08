(1925-2019)
WATERLOO — Vivian A. Allen, 93, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of natural causes.
She was born March 27, 1925, in Waterloo, daughter Frank and Anna Steffan Neith. She married Gerald B. “Bruce” Allen on Dec. 6, 1941 in Waterloo; he died May 1, 1980.
Vivian worked at Sears Department Store for many years, retiring in 1985. She was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Ladies Red Hat Society, Card Club, Dessert Club, along with a couple of retirement groups.
Survived by: a daughter, Kathy Michelsen-Tarr; five grandchildren, David (Kathy) Michelsen, Jami (Laverne) Allen, Dan (Shannon Fuller-Michelsen) Michelsen, Mike Allen and Rusty Allen; three great-grandchildren, Bruce (Stefanie) Barker, Anna (Austin) Michelsen and Brayden Fuller; and a great-great-grandson, Payton Barker.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, James Lee Allen; a son-in-law, Al Tarr; four brothers: Donald, Claude, Bob and Bernie Neith; and a granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly Michelsen.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Feb. 8, at Locke Funeral Home and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be made to the family or the church
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.