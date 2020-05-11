Virginia Richardson went to be with her Savior on May 9 after a long and full life at the age of 97. Virginia is survived by: her children — Mary Norman, Ginny (Jim) Garnett, Stephen (Susan) Richardson, Sharon (Douglas) Laird, Mark Richardson, Marcia (Craig) Johnson, and Dan Richardson; 21 grandchildren, many, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild on the way; her brother Russell (Barbara) Spear; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ray; her son Kenneth, and grandchildren Peter Wheat, Shawn Bleeker and Melissa (Bleeker) Swisher; and her brother Lloyd Spear and sister Julie (Spear) Kraft.

Virginia Nola Spear was born July 16, 1922, to Virgil and Nola Spear in Fairmont, Minnesota. She was born again, trusting Christ to save her, during her high school years in Algona, Iowa. She and Ray Richardson began dating soon after that. She attended Northwestern Bible School after high school. She and Ray were married in 1942, and were married nearly 64 years. For all her married life, Virginia loved, supported and helped Ray as he pastored in Baptist churches in Wisconsin (LaCrosse), Minnesota (Stewartville), and Iowa (Waukon, Waverly, and Winterset). Together, they raised eight children. Virginia worked in the home caring for the children, keeping them fed and clothed, cheering them on in their schoolwork and music lessons, and pointing them to Jesus. She volunteered continually at church and was a true partner in ministry with Ray. When the two dozen grandchildren and 40-plus great-grandchildren began to arrive, she received much joy from spending time with them. She was a faithful prayer warrior, and knew ALL of their names and prayers requests.