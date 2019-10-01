{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia R. Busse

Virginia Busse

(1930-2019)

CLARKSVILLE -- Virginia Rose Busse, 89 of Clarksville, died at home Sunday, Sept. 29.

She was born Feb. 22, 1930, daughter of John and Bonita (Clifton) Shaw in Clarksville. On July 3, 1949, she married Victor Busse in Allison.

She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1948. Virginia did interior painting, caregiving, delivered Meals on Wheels, waitressing and worked at the food pantry.

She was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville, Clarksville Rebekah Lodge, and Clarksville AMVETS Auxiliary. Virginia was a Cub Scout leader and taught Sunday School at Immanuel UCC.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Vicki (Dave) Larson of Cedar Falls; a son, Gary (Nadine) Busse of Maquoketa; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, William (Barbara) Shaw of Akron, Pa.; and a sister, Martha Shaw of Shell Rock.

Preceded in death by: her parents: and two sisters, Myrtle Alexander and Dorothy Solomon.

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, with burial in Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 1, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral, Waverly, and also an hour before services Wednesday. There will be a Rebekah Lodge service at 7 p.m. today.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Jude's Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

