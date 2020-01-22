Virginia Peters

(1920-2020)

Virginia W. “Jinny” Miller, 99 of Waterloo died at the Friendship Village Retirement Center, Waterloo on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born March 3, 1920 in Fairfield, IA, daughter of Stanley Stull and Fannie Eide Watts.

She graduated from Murray High School in 1937 and Osceola Junior College in 1939 with a two-year degree. Following college, she went on to beauty school and became a beautician.

She married Rolland L. Miller on June 7, 1942 at her father's funeral home in Murray, Iowa; he died October 19, 1990.

After beauty school, she had a hair salon in her home in Grand River, IA for three years. After marrying and during the war years, Dr. Miller set up medical practice and a four-bed hospital in Readlyn where the couple lived. Because of the lack of available nurses during WWII, Virginia assisted her husband administering anesthesia, nursing, cooking and managing all housekeeping duties necessary for running a small rural hospital.