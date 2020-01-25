(1915-2020)
WATERLOO — Virginia Elora Peters, 104, died Jan. 13 at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, Ill.
She was born Oct. 29, 1915, daughter of Clinton and Rosa Jane (Ross) Gregory in Waukon. She married Curtis W. Peters on May 18, 1940, in Knoxville.
Virginia was a member of Pi Phi Omega, graduating in 1940 from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She taught elementary school in Cedar Falls and Alexander, Iowa. Virginia then taught elementary school at Camp Hood Texas while Curtis served in World War II. In 1944, Virginia and Curtis moved to Waterloo where they owned and operated the Curt Craft Printing Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1983, then moving to Alexander.
She was a member of The Gideons International and long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: her husband; five children, Curtis “Gregory” Peters, Janene (Brad) Church, Jim (Barbara) Peters, Susan (Roger) Cathoir and Ron (Connie) Peters; 11 grandchildren; Ann Sewick (Larry) Frost, Sara (John) Bagley, Karen (Tom) Heun, Timothy Peters, Joseph (Sarah) Peters, James (Ruth) Peters, Phillip Cathoir, Bekah Peters, Teresa (Todd) Hamann, Andrew (Bobbie Jo) Peters; 13 great-grandchildren, Bret (Angelica) Murray, Brice Bagley, Amanda (Will) Avery, Shauna Heun, Ella Peters, William Peters, Jane Peters, Miles Peters, Max Martens, Kiaya Peters, Amelia Peters, Samuel Peters, Callan Hamann; and a great-great-grandchild, Tallulah Murray.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her sisters, Wilma Carlson and Dorothy Lindroth; a daughter-in-law, Helen Peters; and grandson Robert Sewick.
Inurnment services: will be held at a later date in Alexander. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the Virginia Peters Memorial Fund.
The couple became nationally known for their 79-year marriage and enjoyment of Hershey’s chocolate bars being featured in news stories across the country, including the Today Show and People Magazine.
