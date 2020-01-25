Virginia Peters

She was born Oct. 29, 1915, daughter of Clinton and Rosa Jane (Ross) Gregory in Waukon. She married Curtis W. Peters on May 18, 1940, in Knoxville.

Virginia was a member of Pi Phi Omega, graduating in 1940 from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She taught elementary school in Cedar Falls and Alexander, Iowa. Virginia then taught elementary school at Camp Hood Texas while Curtis served in World War II. In 1944, Virginia and Curtis moved to Waterloo where they owned and operated the Curt Craft Printing Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1983, then moving to Alexander.