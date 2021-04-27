August 21, 1936-April 22, 2021

Virginia Palmer-Terfehn, 84, of Spring Hill, TN, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. She was born August 21, 1936 in Sumner, IA, the daughter of Orville Frederick Volker and Ruby Eileen Korman.

Ginny was a longtime resident of Waterloo, worked at and retired from Professional Office Services in 1999. She moved from Western Homes Community in Cedar Falls in 2019 to Tennessee to be closer to her grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-grandmother, as well as a homemaker, and devout Christian and parishioner at Ascension Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She loved bluegrass music, family reunions, playing card and board games, watching her family grow, and traveling. She loved to organize family vacations and campouts. Later, she became an annual snowbird, first to Texas, then in Arizona, driving a travel trailer the 1700 miles each way for several years.

Ginny is survived by: sister, Nancy Naughton of Hiawatha; son, Gene Palmer of Boston‚ MA and daughter, Sheila Troudt of Shelbyville, TN; grandchildren, Jeremy Palmer, Lisa Sullivan, Crystal Russ, Heather Baty, and Joseph Troudt; and great-grandchildren, Damien, ShyAnn, Ava, Brayden and Jackson.