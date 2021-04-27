August 21, 1936-April 22, 2021
Virginia Palmer-Terfehn, 84, of Spring Hill, TN, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN. She was born August 21, 1936 in Sumner, IA, the daughter of Orville Frederick Volker and Ruby Eileen Korman.
Ginny was a longtime resident of Waterloo, worked at and retired from Professional Office Services in 1999. She moved from Western Homes Community in Cedar Falls in 2019 to Tennessee to be closer to her grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and great-grandmother, as well as a homemaker, and devout Christian and parishioner at Ascension Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She loved bluegrass music, family reunions, playing card and board games, watching her family grow, and traveling. She loved to organize family vacations and campouts. Later, she became an annual snowbird, first to Texas, then in Arizona, driving a travel trailer the 1700 miles each way for several years.
Ginny is survived by: sister, Nancy Naughton of Hiawatha; son, Gene Palmer of Boston‚ MA and daughter, Sheila Troudt of Shelbyville, TN; grandchildren, Jeremy Palmer, Lisa Sullivan, Crystal Russ, Heather Baty, and Joseph Troudt; and great-grandchildren, Damien, ShyAnn, Ava, Brayden and Jackson.
Preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Dale Palmer and second husband, Frederick Terfehn, and by her sister Phylis Grimstad and her brother Burnett Volker.
Funeral Service will be at Ascension Lutheran Church on May 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM with visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel.
For more information, please visit www.kearnsfunerals ervice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.