Virginia Moothart

(1931-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Virginia A. Moothart, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 11, at Western Home Communities – Martin Health Center.

She was born May 25, 1931, in Waterloo, daughter of Reinhart and Clara (Ball) Koob. On June 17, 1950, she married Donald J. Moothart in Spring Valley, Minn.

Virginia graduated from Waterloo West High School. She was a housewife, raising three children.

Survived by: her husband; two sons, Brian Moothart of Cedar Falls and Randy (Kathi) Moothart of Allison; a daughter, Nancy (Michael) Seavey of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Marcy and Sara Seavey, Wade (Tammi) and Chad (Jessica) Moothart, Amy (Carl) Buchanan, Jennifer (Chris) Geerts and Jeremiah (Cassonda) Moothart; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Floyd Koob of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: three sisters, Lolethe Rosser, Bernice Snyder and Norma Pratt.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and also for an hour before the service at church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Virginia Moothart
